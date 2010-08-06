Last week, a draft memo surfaced from the Department of Homeland Security suggesting ways to administratively circumvent existing law to allow several categories of illegal immigrants to avoid deportation and, indeed, for some to be granted permanent residency. Most disturbing was the stated rationale. This was being proposed "in the absence of Comprehensive Immigration Reform." In other words, because Congress refuses to do what these bureaucrats would like to see done, they will legislate it themselves.
Has the executive branch given itself too much power? Annals of executive overreach
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Aug 6, 2010 2:01 PM
