Are taxes wealth Redistribution? Do we need to be more or less independant in the Future?

We have to look at the bigger picture. Human soceity is a organization based on mutual benefit. We often forget that. Government is the facilitation and management of that benefit. Even if we look a higher primates, we see "laws", rules, traditions governing social interaction.

Now the right like to believe in "natural law" .... you know that capitalism (which is a pretty modern interpretation of feudalism and slavery) is the "natural" way for people to behave - to exploit each other for gain - with a pyramid distribution of wealth with the many having nothing, and the few having everything. They see taxes as interference in this natural law.

The problem is that this is not natural law, It is very much human law. The whole concept of ownership of resources is a philosophical and ethical non starter - how can one own something they had no part in creating? I mean, if you built a a house, you have acted upon materials and and to create an improvement - and thus that improvement is the result of your work.

But did you create the land, the materials? So how can you claim "ownership over them? More importantly, how can you produce anything with said inputs? Well obviously you can't. So, therefore, the basic right to access resources is the basis of all economic activity. How then does a small group get control over these resources? And how does that affect everyone else and economic activity?

The right likes to believe they are individualists .... kinda like a Grizzly bear. The Grizzly marks a territory, and accesses the resources within. They protect the territory from other grizzly's, not because of ownership, but to protect the resources needed to survive. This is the root of human ownership of course - instinct.

However, at this point all similarities cease. Bears do not do well with others, they live and die on their own economic activity. Humans do not. We are by nature communal. So how did we get to this?

The simple answer is we have evolved into a caste system. We have appointed a managerial class, and specialized. Those who work act on materials and resources, those who manage control access and allocate resources. To support this system, we have developed a mythology of religion, laws, social covenants which are loosely the social contract.

The problme with the right is they do not see two vital things:

1. This evolution has been moving beyond this organization for about 250 years. Capitalsim is a "bridge" organization between despotism and slavery to a more advanced social organization.

2. That the mythology, laws, etc. are purely human contrivances and represent nothing more than control mechanisms to maintain a failing social order.

As such, we need to seek a new paradigm - an evolution of how we are organized ..... that's what we've been seeking since 1700. Taxes are nothing more than a tool of slavery. They are a small part of the intricate web of wealth distribution which is an inherent part of our social structure - and not even the determinant one - so why do people spend so much time taking about it. What we should be concerned about is allowing .1% of the populaiton control over all of the strategic resources on earth, and the medium by which we exchange them.