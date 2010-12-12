Cooley Recommends Permanent Cuts in Capital Income Tax: Video
Dec. 10 (Bloomberg) -- Thomas Cooley, dean of the Stern School of Business at New York University, talks about the agreement reached between President Obama and Republican lawmakers to extend the Bush-era tax cuts for all income levels. Cooley talks with Matt Miller and Carol Massar on Bloomberg Television's "Street Smart." (Source: Bloomberg) #Bloomberg#
