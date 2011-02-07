Are you really a Republican? Conservative? Libertarian? Democrat? Liberal? Take the Political Compass Test to See where you really sit on the Political Compass!

This tool is about the best indicator I have seen of how 3 dimensional our political views are, and how a Communist, capitalist and centrist can have the same basic government and social structure despite widely different state economic and social goals. At the end of the day we throw around labels like conservative, liberal, progressive or reactionary - what do they really mean? At the end of the day, it comes down to what role do you want government to play in your life, and the economy. Thats why this Test is interesting, because it demonstrates how little all these labels really are, and that for the most part, most of us want the same thing, but those who "lead" us want something else entirely! While most people who take this test end up on the Libertarian side of the axis, the entire Global political class is not only in the right side economically, but in the authoritarian quadrant politically!! Talk about disconnected from their consitutents.

Read the FAQ, take the test, and let us know how you did and what you think of the model.

http://politicalcompass.org/