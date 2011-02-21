Why is America so bad at producing quality Music today?

I get BBC radio 1 on my satellite radio. I was amused to hear that another breakout UK star Jessie J. is actually the song writer behind Mylie Cyrus's top hit, wrote for Chris Brown and other stars. Now after a year where the Arcade Fire won the Best Album, what is the state of American music today? Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, and even Katy Perry have clearly taken a page from the Madonna playbook and sought out the latest from London / Manchester dance floors to plagerize for their "hits", our indie bands need to go to Canada, England or Australia to get discovered.

What do we have left? Well, other than some decent hip hop music, we have a bunch of kids from Disney, glee, and various other TV shows, aging rockers who are at best irrelevant (and often British), and Justin Bieber??? (opps he's also Canadian ....). How has this happened in the country that took Blues and gospel mixed it with country and blue grass to create rock n roll?

Basically for the last 50 odd years (with a few regional exceptions) countries of less than 20% of our population have soundly whooped us at our own creation .... So whats the problem. Ive seen lots of good bands try to break through, but just like Nirvana, RHCP, Sublime, the Pixies or Dead Kennedies, the US music industry never seems to lead. I mean they are still trying to sell me Lionel Ritchie and Michael Jackson??? It took supremem will by any of these bands, and extraordinary talent to get anywhere, and more often than not, it started in the UK .... Or Canada ....