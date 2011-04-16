The last True Republican?

"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the cloud of threatening war, it is humanity hanging from a cross of iron."

Dwight D. Eisenhower, From a speech before the American Society of Newspaper Editors, April 16, 1953

The Irony of the modern American Right is that they claim to protect the common man from the elites, while supporting a leviathan military industrial complex at the expense of their constituents. The New ideology of the right, which has become a mashup of religion, social conservatism, law and order, and militocracy is diametrically opposed to fiscal conservatism and democracy. One cannot have low taxes, small government by being at war, incarcerating 10% of the population, supporting corporations over workers, and overseeing so called ethical behavior. All of these things are very, very expensive and invasive.

It seems an attempt to be everything to everyone has made them of little value to most. The question is would Dwight like the party he once ran?