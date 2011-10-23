Occupy Wall Street - Why it is Important.

Thomas Edison siad in 1921: "People who will not turn a shovel-full of dirt on the project nor contribute a pound of materials will collect more money than will the people who will supply all the materials and do all the work."

This situation is the fundamental problem in the world today. Those in control of the money system, Bankers, politicians, corporations, the top 1%, provide the rest of us with nothing, and expect the lion's share of our work. The create money out of thin air, use our institutions to tax us, indebt us, scam us out of what we produce. This is why occupy Wall St is important. The media tells us this isn't about anything, its a bunch of unemployed layabouts and commies, but this is about tyhe fundamental question of how much a banker should get for doing basically nothing other than creating money on behalf of a politician. They don't actually have any reserves (except for others people's money they hold on deposit), nor is the money backed by anything, its just people creating money out of thin air.

So how much shoul we pay for this? How much should we pay for a guy to create some money by printing a bit of paper, or more often by pressing a button on a computer? 10% of our GDP? 30%? 50%? This is why the rich keep getting richer, cause they have found the ultimate investment - interest on nothing! You pay, and they put up nothing. Wouldn't you like to have that in your IRA?

An Excellent example of what Edison sadi: