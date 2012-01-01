Did we not listen to Orwell's 1984?

The British author George Orwell, best known for his anti-authoritarian works Animal Farm and 1984, was a soldier in the International Brigades supporting the Anarchist/Socialist Spanish Republic during the Spanish Civil War. Orwell meticulously documented his first-hand observations of the civil war, and expressed admiration for the social revolution in his book Homage to Catalonia:

I had dropped more or less by chance into the only community of any size in Western Europe where political consciousness and disbelief in capitalism were more normal than their opposites. Up here in Aragon one was among tens of thousands of people, mainly though not entirely of working-class origin, all living at the same level and mingling on terms of equality. In theory it was perfect equality, and even in practice it was not far from it. There is a sense in which it would be true to say that one was experiencing a foretaste of Socialism, by which I mean that the prevailing mental atmosphere was that of Socialism. Many of the normal motives of civilized life—snobbishness, money-grubbing, fear of the boss, etc.—had simply ceased to exist. The ordinary class-division of society had disappeared to an extent that is almost unthinkable in the money-tainted air of England; there was no one there except the peasants and ourselves, and no one owned anyone else as his master.

The Spanish Revolution polarized prewar Europe (1936-1939) during a period of massive public support for socialism and anarcho socialism. While Hitler and Mussolini provided weapons and soldiers to defeat the scourge of Socialism, only the USSR and Mexico offered material support for the Democratically elected and successful government of Spain.

Eventually more than a million people would be killed, The Facists Axis in Europe formed and practice for WW2, the socialist experiment in Spain Quashed .... Another in a long list of people's revoutions violently put down to protect the rights of the few to control the property and politics of the world. Why do so few know anything about the Spanish Revolution / Civil War? The Paris Commune? Yet everything about the Taliban and Iran???

