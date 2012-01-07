What Are you really - Conservative, Socialsit, Facist or Communist? How to figure out your actual Political makeup!

This tool is about the best indicator I have seen of how 3 dimensional our political views are, and how a Communist, capitalist and centrist can have the same basic government and social structure despite widely different state economic and social goals.

Another key point is that while most people who take this test end up on the Libertarian side of the axis, the entire Global political class is not only in the right side economically, but in the authoritarian quadrant politically!! Talk about disconnected from their constituents.

Read the FAQ, take the test, and let us know how you did and what you think of the model.

http://politicalcompass.org/