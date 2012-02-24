Why Democracy is not Working - The difference between our values and our leaders' values.

Given teh central role that democracy is supossed to play in our lives, Im always concerned that 99% of the people I talk to tell me that virtually none of our political, entertainment or business leaders share their basic values. So what gives? In fact, typically people tell me that their values are clearly diametrically opposed to their own..... So what is broken?

Why can't we align what is good for us with who gets rewarded in our system? Is there any wonder our largest institutions can never seem to produce the results we expect when we reward all the wrong things? More importantly, how do we fix this?

?